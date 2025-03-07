Vedang Raina attended Nadaaniyaan screening to root for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. What took away the attention was Khushi Kapoor's reaction towards her rumoured boyfriend Vedang.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be making his on-screen debut with Nadaaniyan. The movie also starred Khushi Kapoor opposite Khan, and recently they held a star-studded premiere for family and friends. Among the attendees, Khushi's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina also made an appearance, and attracted eyeballs.

In a viral video shared by Varinder Chawla, Ibrahim was seen hugging Vedang at the entrance, and then taking him towards the red carpet, where Khushi was having a conversation with Rekha. While going for the photo-op, Vedang briefly interacted with Khushi, but he ignored Rekha. The veteran actress reacted to Vedang's ignorance, and Khushi also realised he had missed greeting Rekha. She rushed towards Vedang, asked him to come back and greet the senior actress. The Archies actor returned and Khushi introduced him to Khoon Bhari Maang star. The Jigra actor took her hand with utmost respect, and greeted her.

For the big evening, Ibrahim was spotted looking cool in an all-black outfit, with a black jacket, a matching vest and trousers. Vedang wore a casual tee and denim for the premiere. On the other hand, Khushi dazzled the red carpet, wearing a pink blazer top with a matching skirt.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan promises to bring a rollercoaster ride of heartfelt emotions to Netflix on March 7, 2025. Sharing the trailer with fans on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar wrote, "It's a new semester of love & everyone's hoping to pass this test! Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix." The film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor and boasts an impressive cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.