Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari hide faces on being spotted together on New Year's Eve, fuel dating rumours

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen hiding his face after being spotted with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari on New Year's Eve.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, on New Year’s Eve, were spotted together. They were seen hiding their faces when spotted together, their video is going viral on social media and netizens are assuming that they are dating.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan ringing in the New Year with style and smiles, caught in a perfect paparazzi moment.” In the clip, Ibrahim can be seen hiding his face from paps. Netizens have reacted to the viral clip which has added fuel to dating rumours.

One of them wrote, “ye muh kyu chupate hai.” The second one said, “Palak ko toh Chand Mila hai wo q chupayegi ..chupana jinko hain wo chupa rahe.” The third one said, “Kabhi Shahrukh khan ke bete ke saath kabhi Saif ke.” The fourth one said, “Pyar kiya to darna kya.” The fifth one said, “Ye bche raat ko kaha ghum rahe hai.”

In her recent interview, Palak reacted to these dating rumours and revealed how her mom Shweta Tiwari reacts to these dating rumours. While speaking to ETimes, she said, “She often wonders, ‘Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?’. When she sees these dating rumours, she sends me the links and asks me things like ‘Who is this or where did this come from? ‘And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai (There’s nothing going on because genuinely there is no one in my life). It is just my mother, my brother and me.”

She added, “We have that basic trust in each other, which is the prerequisite in any relationship and we value it extremely,” she added. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “He is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”