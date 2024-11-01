The 'cute' videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani is going viral on social media.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son, often makes headlines for dating rumours with Palak Tiwari. On Thursday, he was spotted with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani after the Diwali bash.

The 'cute' videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Rasha Thadani is going viral on social media. In the clips, he can be seen hugging her as he says goodbye. The video has captured everyone's attention, with many netizens commenting that they look adorable together.

One of them wrote, "They look so good together." The second one said, "These two make really wonderful pair just like Raveena and Saif in Imtihaan." The third one commented, "They looks beautiful together." The fourth one commented, "They both look so cute together."

Palak, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023 and Ibrahim, who assisted Karan Johar on the sets of his 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are rumoured to the dating each other. In a recent interview, Shweta broke her silence on Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim.

Talking to Galatta India, the Bigg Boss 4 winner said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don’t know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her."

Reacting to her daughter Palak being skinny-shamed on social media, Shweta added, "It doesn’t even bother her. She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot of many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work."

