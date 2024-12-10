Ibrahim took help from a photographer who escorted him to the car while calmly obliging fans with selfies after exiting Aaliyah Kashyap's cocktail party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, has been grabbing attention even before his debut in Bollywood. The actor was recently snapped at Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s pre-wedding cocktail party. A video went viral in which he could be seen struggling to reach his car after exiting the party. He looked visibly upset as the paps and fans mobbed him outside the venue. However, he took help from a photographer who escorted him to the car while calmly obliging fans with selfies.

Dressed in semi-formal attire, Ibrahim made his way to his car passing by several fans who requested him for pictures. He stopped and posed with the fan and also expressed gratitude in return. Reacting to the video, a user said, “So sweet.” The second user reacted, “He will be next king khan.” The third user commented, “Yah bhai sabse alag hai.” Watch the video here:

Besides Ibrahim, several other celebrities have attended Aaliyah Kashyap’s cocktail party. Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Orry and Vedang Raina arrived in their best outfits to grace the party. Aaliyah is set to marry her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11, in Mumbai, in presence of her close friends and family members. She has been treating her fans and followers with pictures and videos from her wedding festivities. Ibrahim is all set to make his big break in Bollywood with Sarzameen. The film, directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, will also see veteran actress Kajol alongside Ibrahim. Produced by Karan Johar, the plot and other cast members’ details are kept under wraps. Ibrahim has notably been assistant director to Karan in his directorial comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that released in 2023. On the personal front, Ibrahim is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari, however, neither of the actors have confirmed or denied the ongoing speculations.