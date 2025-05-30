Soon after the interview, curious fans, without wasting any second, tried calling the number. Some also joked that they spoke to Hrithik Roshan all night. Some of his diehard fans also checked the number on Truecaller, where it reportedly still shows the name, "Hrithik Roshan".

A superstar is only as good as the fan following he enjoys. There are times when a fan's love for their treasured actor crosses all limits. Some diehard fans are so invested in their favoured stars that they are eager to know all about them, be it their professional life or personal details. But, have you imagined what would happen if you ever got to know your favourite star's phone number? Something similar happened in 2017 when Hrithik Roshan, in the fit of the moment, revealed his phone number during an interview, leaving his fans both shocked and ecstatic.

In the throwback video, which is currently going viral on social media, Hrithik Roshan could be seen answering the most googled questions about him. In one of the questions, Hrithik Roshan is asked about his phone number, which, to everyone's surprise, Hrithik Roshan reveals as '9845246462'. The video then shows Hrithik Roshan realising his blunder and staring at the camera with a shocked expression.

Soon after the interview, curious fans, without wasting any second, tried calling the number. Some also joked that they spoke to Hrithik Roshan all night. Some of his diehard fans also checked the number on Truecaller, where it reportedly still shows the name, "Hrithik Roshan".

For anyone who is wondering, let us tell you that Hrithik Roshan if it was his phone number, has stopped using it after the viral incident. If you try and dial it now, you'll hear that the number is no longer in service.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the 2024 film Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone, is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film War 2, where he will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Jr NTR. War 2 will also mark Hrithik Roshan's first on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani.

READ | Meet actress who became overnight star after working in film rejected by Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, made for Rs 32 crores, it earned over Rs 82 crores, actress is..., movie was..