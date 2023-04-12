Watch: Hema Malini travels in Mumbai Metro, auto during commute home; clicks selfies with surprised co-passengers

Hema Malini travelling in the metro

Commuters in the Mumbai Metro had some starry company this Tuesday evening. Actress and MP Hema Malini travelled by the metro as she was returning to her home in the city, taking fellow passengers by surprise. The actress shared some pictures of her commute as well as a video, where she added that after the metro ride, she took an auto to get home.

Hema shared a bunch of pictures of herself from a metro station and added why she decided to ditch her car for the metro. “I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the evening decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the construction, but worth it! Clean, fast & was in Juhu in 1/2 hr (sic),” she wrote.

The pictures show Hema standing on the metro platform and pointing at some signages at the mezannine level, apart from posing for a few pictures with fans there. Later in the evening, Hema shared a video of her commute and added that she took an auto after her metro ride, confusing and surprising her security. “After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me,” she wrote.

The videos show Hema boarding the metro, dressed in a pink top and white trousers. As fellow commuters act surprised on seeing her in the train, Hema greets them with a smile and clicks selfies with them.

Many fans praised Hema’s simplicity for taking the metro and appreciated how she behaved with the ecited fans in the train. One wrote, “You are truly very humble and friendly Ma'm! Your this attitude makes you more beautiful!!” Another said, “Let’s normalise this.” Many people said that the actress was ‘setting a lovely example’ for other celebs.