Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, 'horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Hema Malini asks fan to not touch her, gets irritated while clicking photo, video goes viral

Hema Malini has been slammed for her behaviour with fan at a recent event.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Hema Malini asks fan to not touch her, gets irritated while clicking photo, video goes viral
Image credit: Instagram
When a fan meets a celebrity, they approach them with love, making that moment incredibly special as they get to meet their idol in real life. However, now a video is going viral in which Hema can be seen meeting one of her fans.

At a recent event, a fan approached her for a photo, but Hema looked uncomfortable and pushed the woman's arm away. Her behaviour didn’t go well with netizens, who accused the actor of mistreating the female fan. Some even pointed out that Hema's behavior during election campaigns is entirely different.

Watch video:

Netizens compared her behaviour with Jaya Bachchan. One of the social media users wrote, "Jaya bacchan ne roop liya hai hema ji ka." The second one said, "Itne bade log utne chote dil." The third one said, "What is their status without audience." The fourth one said, "Hema malini aur jaya bacchan dono ghamandi aurte hain."

Earlier, when the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics came as a shockwave for the Indians, Hema Malini also shared her thoughts and called it a 'lesson for women and artistes. The actress said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. Iss hum sabhi kalakaron aur mahilaon ko seekh acchi leni chahiye (It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us, women and artists). 100 gm also matters a lot. I wish she would lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity.”

The video quickly gained traction and was circulated widely across various platforms, some furious at her "insensitivity" and others mocking her, terming her comment "silly", "disgraceful" and "badly timed".

(With inputs from PTI)

