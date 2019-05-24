Watch: 'Gunday' Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh make a SMASHING 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' at 'India's Most Wanted' screening

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh might be in a happy space in their personal life, with their respective partners (Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone), but the two have an undeniable chemistry among themselves. Arjun and Ranveer are one of the great entertaining duo whose bromance has taken the nation by storm time and again.

It was in the year 2014 when Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance became the talk of the town. They came in spotlight after their cool chemistry in Ali Abbas Zafar's movie Gunday. Thereafter Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were unstoppable when it came to crazy antics.

In the same year, Arjun Kapoor worked with Ranveer Singh's now wife Deepika Padukone in Finding Fanny. It was at the movie's screening when Arjun gave Deepika a peg on the cheek. Ranveer Singh saw them posing that way and was clearly upset over it. He too posed with his hands on his waist and an angry face. However it was tough to figure whether Baba was upset that his BFF was kissing his lover or that his lover was getting a kiss from his BFF.

Later when the trio came together, Ranveer went down on his knees and gave Deepika Padukone a heart-shaped pillow at an awards show. He however stole the show along with Arjun Kapoor, at the awards show and during AIB roast.

The two now came together for Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted screening and how can you not expect something crazy to happen with them around! Hence 'Gunday' Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor broke into a dance at the screening. Guess which song was it? 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', of course.

Here, watch the video of their dance:

Interestingly Arjun Kapoor, in an interview, had said that his bond with Ranveer Singh has grown so strong that it appears they are married to each other. Ranveer Singh too went on to publicly declare last year that he misses Arjun Kapoor, who doesn't have time for him.