Watch: Gulshan Grover shares incident of getting Moroccon visa rejected because he 'beat' Shah Rukh Khan

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover recently made an appearance on the dance-based reality show, India's Best Dancer. During his stint, the actor shared several anecdotes including the one with Shah Rukh Khan. Gulshan has shared screen space with SRK in movies namely Yes Boss and Duplicate back in the 90s. While sharing a memory, Grover revealed that he was denied a visa in Morocco because of Khan.

The 'Bad Man' of Bollywood shared that during a layover in Morocco, he decided to go sightseeing and requested a visa for the same. However, he was refused by the woman officer because Gulshan beat up Shah Rukh citing their movie sequences. She told him, "Because you beat Shah Rukh Khan! I don’t like you." The Hera Pheri actor had to assure the woman that it was all for movies and they have a good equation with each other.

Gulshan told her, "Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don’t beat him or he doesn’t beat me in real life. It is just in the movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Talking about playing the villain in the film, he had told DNA After Hrs, "I’m extremely relevant today. I’m the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which is the biggest movie being made by him. It has Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar is the co-producer. All three of them could have got anybody for this part. But I’m doing the role."