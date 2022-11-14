Gauri Khan dances with Manish Malhotra at Monaco wedding, video goes viral

File photo

With friends from the entertainment world including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others, Gauri Khan recently attended a wedding in Monaco. Manish recently released a video of him and Gauri performing a choreographed dance on stage during the wedding.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Such fun times, Gauri Khan you are special."

It shows Manish wearing a black sherwani dancing with Gauri while listening to the love ballad Tu Aake Dekh Le by King. The designer's silver anarkali outfit on Gauri is exquisite.

Many other wedding attendees had previously shared images with Gauri. Additionally, Karan Johar posted a photo of her wearing a black gown from a different event at the Monaco wedding. Gauri and Karan could be seen posing around a circular table in the photo with people like Nitasha Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Dream Homes with Gauri Khan is a YouTube program that Gauri Khan also hosts. She recently gave Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's terrace a makeover.

Manish Malhotra recently made a notable appearance on the show, and Gauri was successful in meeting his demands when it came to designing the interior of his home.

On Koffee With Karan 7, as Karan Johar shared what a gentleman SRK is not just on screen, but off-screen too while stating how during parties at home, as a gracious host, Shah Rukh Khan always walks a guest to their car, Gauri discloses that it is this particular 'precious' habit of her superstar husband that sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" vented Gauri Khan.