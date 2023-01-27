Watch: Furious Ranbir Kapoor throws fan's phone in viral video, netizens call it 'advertising gimmick'

Ranbir Kapoor

Fans always look to capture the special moment of meeting their favourite stars. Selfies have replaced autographs, and actors are always expected to pose for their fans with smiles. However, even actors tend to run out of patience, and they end up being miffed by fans' gestures.

Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing away the phone of his fan has left the netizens baffled. Viral Bhayani shared the reel on his Instagram. As per the video, Ranbir was posing with one of the fans, and the latter was trying to get a selfie. The multiple attempts irked Kapoor, and he took the phone from his fan, and throw it away. The photographer posted the video with the caption, "Shocking Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan's phone !! #RanbirKapoor #Controversy."

Here's the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, several netizens called it a sneak peek of advertising. A user wrote, "Looks like an Ad." Another user, "He wants to get him a better phone!" A netizen stated, "Sahi kiya bhai ne itane photo kiyo khincha (he did it right, why was he clicking so many pictures)." One of the netizens called, "bhai ad shoot hain bhai! caption sahi se dala karo, aise logo ko mislead kiyu karte ho!! and the comment section is frustrating too, nobody got the fact that this is an ad shoot (it's an ad shoot. Put the right caption, why misleading people)."

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's actioner Animal. Last week, the trailer of TJMM was released with fanfare. TJMM will mark the return of Luv Ranjan into direction after the gap of four years. His last directorial was the 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuchha. Before that, Luv directed Kartik Aaryan in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. After SKTKS, Luv even co-produced two films De De Pyaar De and Malang, both of them were successful ventures, and this added Luv Ranjan as one of the profitable producers as well.