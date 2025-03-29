Former Bigg Boss contestants, Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz had an ugly fight, and their clash went viral.

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal, two bad boys of Bigg Boss met, clashed, and fought. On Saturday a video clip of Rajat and Asim's ugly fight surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time. In the clip, Rajat and Asim push each other in rage at a press conference. Television actor Rubina Dilaik was also seen in the press con, and she looked unaffected by their clash. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan stepped between to stop them.

Asim is heard saying, "Kuch nahi hoga. Easy, peecho ho" while Rajat warns for going motormouth, praising himself, "Laal baith ke bata dena." While Shikhar tries to stop them, even he smirks and seems like he is enjoying the clash. However, let us clarify that the viral fight is staged and part of a promotion. The video has a backdrop of the web series Battlegrounds, and this is a subtle announcement of this integration.

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, many netizens commented that it was scripted. An internet user wrote, "Scripted kyu lag raha. Show ka promotion hai na." Another internet user wrote, "Rubina ko jara bhi fark nahi padta." One of the internet users wrote, "Asim se panga nahi gunde. Usko Vivian, Karan, ya Avinash nahi samajna." A netizen wrote, "Piche ache se dikh raha hai kiska promotion ho raha hai. BATTLEGROUND."

For the unversed, Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. The season was won by the late Sidharth Shukla. Rajat Dalal was seen in the last season of Bigg Boss, and he became the second runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss 18 was won by Karan Veer Mehra.

After Bigg Boss 18, Rajat was again in the news for his heated argument with last season's wildcard contestant, Digvijay Rathee. Later, it was revealed that the said fight was scripted, and he got flacked by the netizens.