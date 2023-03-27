Search icon
Watch: Flight crew gives special welcome, ovation to Anupam Kher, emotional actor says, 'I am deeply touched'

Anupam Kher acknowledged the cabin crew and co-passengers for their love and gratitude towards him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Anupam Kher

An artist always craves appreciation. Anupam Kher encountered a special surprise while he was travelling from a plane. After boarding the flight, the cabin crew, including the pilot and air hostesses gave a warm welcome to the actor. 

One of the air hostesses gave a special mention to Kher by praising him on the flight via airphone. The flight attendant acknowledged Anupam for his hard work and asked co-passengers to stand up in their place for a group photo with the actor. 

Anupam was overwhelmed by the gesture. He stood up from his seat stood in the middle of the plane for the group photo. Later, Kher took the telephone and thanked each and every one on the flight for showering love. Anupam even received a note from the crew, and he was touched by their gestures. 

Anupam shared the moments and the note on his Instagram with a long 'thank you' note. By sharing a carousel post, Anupam wrote, "Thank you @indigo.6e Capt. #TejasviShah Capt. #JohnScaria the wonderful crew #MariyamAzad #SubahPriya #Tashi and #Pratiksha for making me feel so so special on my flight 6E979 and acknowledging my hard work. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. Jai Hind! #Humbled #Happy." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

As soon as the actor dropped the photos, several netizens lauded the gesture made by the cabin crew. A user wrote, "Sir u deserve this honour. Pride of Indian cinema." Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera wrote, "Genius proud of u Sirjiii." A netizen added, "It was such an honour to fly you and have you on board! Lucky to share a few words with you. Thank you for your blessings." Another netizen wrote, "Sir, Your humbleness makes you different than other celebs." 

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. The film also marks Kangana's directorial debut.  

 

