Watch: Female fan tries to touch Ranbir Kapoor's face, kiss him; fans say she is 'literally molesting' him

While promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor has a crazy encounter with a fan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor who is promoting his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has been seen interacting with fans while his promotional spree. Fans do get a little over-excited when they meet their favourite actors and this sometimes leads to them crossing their limits. One such incident happened with the Bhramastra star who enjoys a huge fan base when a female fan tried touching his checks after taking a selfie.

A fan page on Twitter shared a video that is now going viral wherein a girl can be seen breaking into tears after she managed to take a selfie with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor. In the video, the girl can be seen asking Ranbir for a selfie and after clicking the pic, she was seen trying to touch the actor’s cheeks and even kissing his hand while he tried to move from that place. Later she cried tears of joy after managing to get a picture with her favourite. The fan account tweeted, “A fan burst into tears after seeing RK today during #TJMM promotion #RanbirKapoor

While many people found it a sweet gesture by a fan, some criticized the move of the girl and said, “Literally molesting” another comment read, “this is harassment, a male fan will never be allowed to do this” another user wrote, “RK is damn too cool. They were already crossing a line. The touching and all.. it's harassment. He handled it with grace as always.”

On the work front, other than Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is set to hit the theatres on March 8, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy's directional Animal in the pipeline. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in prominent roles. The movie is reported to release in August and the fans might see Ranbir in a different role. 

Read: Twitter calls Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song O Bedardeya ‘soulful’, praises Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry

