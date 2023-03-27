Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Farah Khan and Karan Johar roast each other's fashion sense in fun video; Sania Mirza and Zareen Khan react

Farah Khan drops a hilarious video with Karan Johar wherein the duo can be seen roasting each other's fashion sense

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Watch: Farah Khan and Karan Johar roast each other's fashion sense in fun video; Sania Mirza and Zareen Khan react
Farah Khan-Karan Johar

Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for 25 years and the duo is often seen posting their fun banter whenever they meet. The duo has as collaborated on various films together like Student of the year, Kuch Kuch hota, and others. Recently, Farah Khan posted a hilarious video with Karan Johar roasting each other’s fashion sense.

On Sunday, Farah Khan dropped a video that shows a fun banter between her and Karan Johar on Instagram. She captioned the video as “When Karan met Farah #karah @karanjohar thank uuuu for a great evening in LA.”

The fun video begins with the two bumping into each other on the roads of LA and on spotting Karan, Farah asks, “Hi Karan. What are you doing in LA?” to which KJO sarcastically points out Farah’s red dress and replies, “You in Beverly Hills – it is a shocker. It is too early for Christmas, don't you think?” furthering pointing out at Karan’s green suit the Main Hoon Naa director says, “Why! The Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?” to which Karan Johar replies, “Its Fashion” and further asks, “What about this big bag? Too late for the beach, don't you think?”

Farah Khan responds by saying, “Going to the beach to meet the b*itch.” Concluding the fun banter, Karan Johar says, “Toodles” but Farah responds with “Noodles.”

Watching the hilarious video, Farah Khan’s best friend Sania Mirza commented, “Such natural acting” with laughing emoji. Bollywood actress Zareen Khan also commented, “Karan’s suit looks more like the northern lights than a Christmas tree. You two are so funny.” Netizens were also left in splits after watching the video. One of the comments read, “When Karan met Farah is the best series.” Another comment read, “please continue this, it's hilarious.” Another fan wrote, “I repeat-I will buy tickets to watch these two cuties.” Another user wrote, “I love this combo, you two are so funny.”

Read Karan Johar reveals he had 'big fight' with Aditya Chopra over Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's sex scene in KANK

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.