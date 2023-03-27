Watch: Farah Khan and Karan Johar roast each other's fashion sense in fun video; Sania Mirza and Zareen Khan react

Farah Khan-Karan Johar

Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for 25 years and the duo is often seen posting their fun banter whenever they meet. The duo has as collaborated on various films together like Student of the year, Kuch Kuch hota, and others. Recently, Farah Khan posted a hilarious video with Karan Johar roasting each other’s fashion sense.

On Sunday, Farah Khan dropped a video that shows a fun banter between her and Karan Johar on Instagram. She captioned the video as “When Karan met Farah #karah @karanjohar thank uuuu for a great evening in LA.”

The fun video begins with the two bumping into each other on the roads of LA and on spotting Karan, Farah asks, “Hi Karan. What are you doing in LA?” to which KJO sarcastically points out Farah’s red dress and replies, “You in Beverly Hills – it is a shocker. It is too early for Christmas, don't you think?” furthering pointing out at Karan’s green suit the Main Hoon Naa director says, “Why! The Christmas tree is here. What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?” to which Karan Johar replies, “Its Fashion” and further asks, “What about this big bag? Too late for the beach, don't you think?”

Farah Khan responds by saying, “Going to the beach to meet the b*itch.” Concluding the fun banter, Karan Johar says, “Toodles” but Farah responds with “Noodles.”

Watching the hilarious video, Farah Khan’s best friend Sania Mirza commented, “Such natural acting” with laughing emoji. Bollywood actress Zareen Khan also commented, “Karan’s suit looks more like the northern lights than a Christmas tree. You two are so funny.” Netizens were also left in splits after watching the video. One of the comments read, “When Karan met Farah is the best series.” Another comment read, “please continue this, it's hilarious.” Another fan wrote, “I repeat-I will buy tickets to watch these two cuties.” Another user wrote, “I love this combo, you two are so funny.”

Read Karan Johar reveals he had 'big fight' with Aditya Chopra over Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji's sex scene in KANK