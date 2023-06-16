Watch: Fans sing Jai Shri Ram as ‘Hanuman ji’ enters theatre during Prabhas’ Adipurush screening

‘Hanuman ji’ enters theatre during Prabhas’ Adipurush screening

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush have finally been released in theatres making fans go gaga over the movie. Though some moviegoers were still unimpressed with Saif Ali Khan’s look as Ravana and with the poor VFX, the audience is appreciating Prabhas’ performance in the movie. The visuals from the movie have been going viral on social media. One such video included a visual of a monkey watching Adipurush on a big screen.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video from the theatre wherein a monkey can be seen poking his head in the theatre auditorium. This incident left the audience in the theatre super excited who were seen whistling and even humming and singing the song from Adipurush, Jai Shri Ram. The user captioned the video, “Hanuman Ji showers his blessing on #Adipurush’s grand release in the theatres.”

During the final trailer launch event at Tripupati, Om Raut requested the film’s producers to keep one seat empty in every theatre as a gesture to honor Lord Hanuman. The filmmaker said, “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgment of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush’.”

The theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. However, following the announcement, there were claims that the price of the reserved seat would be higher than normal seats. But, T-series later dismissed the claims by making a statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is the most expensive Bollywood film ever made with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film is based on the Sanskrit epic, Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

