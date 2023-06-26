Watch: Fans praise Shriya Saran's 'classy' response to paparazzo's 'creepy' comment on her body in viral video

Shriya Saran in conversation with paparazzi

Actress Shriya Saran attended an award function on Saturday evening, where she wore a blue dress by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. While the actress was praised for her bold look and the way she carried herself at the event, she had to face a short uncomfortable moment when she was exiting the venue.

A viral video shows paparazzi asking the actress to pose for them while she is reaching her car after leaving the event. In the video, one of the paparazzo present comments on her behind, saying, “Aapka peeche ka look bahut acha hai (you look very nice from behind).” The moment the shutterbug says this, the other photograohers shush him saying he shouldn’t have said that. Shriya simply smiles and stops before muttering something that sounds like, “Kya bol rahe ho (what are you saying).”

The video shows that despite the distasteful comment, the actress stops to pose for the shutterbugs and even smiles for them before entering her car. As the video was shared on social media by fan clubs, the actress was praised for her ‘mature’ and ‘classy’ handling of the issue. One fan wrote, “That’s distasteful. She handled it really well. Just because she’s smiling and laughing it off doesn’t mean she’s not bothered.” Another commented, “The comment was really creepy. She handled it like a classy lady.”

Many others criticised the paparazzi for constantly crossing boundaries with celebs like this. “These paps deserve Kangana n Jaya Aunty,” read one comment, referring to how Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan often school paps. Another wrote, “The paps aren't funny anymore, they had their moment at NMACC (which again was disrespectful but as long as the celebs didn't hear it's good) but now it's not happening anymore.”