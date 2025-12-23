FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport, which marked her first public appearance after her father Dharmendra's demise. Her reply to a concerned paparazzo goes viral.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Esha Deol makes FIRST public appearance after dad Dharmendra's demise, paparazzo asks 'kaise ho aap', her reply makes netizens emotional
Esha Deol
Almost a month after Dharmendra's demise, Esha Deol made her first public appearance at the airport. On Tuesday morning, Esha was papped at the Mumbai airport, wearing a sleek, casual all-black look, wearing a fitted black crew-neck T-shirt paired with black pants. She has aviator-style sunglasses on, minimal gold jewellery, including a bracelet and ring. Esha walked towards the security check-in, and paparazzi asked her to slow down and pose for photos. 

Esha Deol's reply to paparazzo

While posing for the photos, Esha didn't smile much, making the photographers curious. The paparazzo asked Esha, "Kaise ho aap?" Esha was surprised, and she was shocked at the question. Esha just did a hand gesture, asking what kind of question is this, and then joined her hands, and walked towards the premises. The video went viral, and netizens sympathised with Esha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esha Deol, with Hema Malini, held Dharmendra's prayer meet 

On December 14, actress and Mathura MP, Hema Malini, held a prayer meet for Dharmendra at the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Ashram auditorium in Mathura. Dharmendra died on November 24, just weeks before his 90th birthday, after a prolonged illness. Addressing the gathering in an emotional speech, Hema said she never imagined she would have to organise a prayer meeting for her "beloved Dharm ji." 

"It was an inconsolable shock. We shared an association of 57 years and worked together in 45 films, more than 25 of which were super hits," she said. Describing him as simple, humble and joyful, she added that Dharmendra remained deeply connected to his roots despite immense stardom.

Dharmendra's last film is set to release next year

On the work front, Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama was earlier scheduled for December 25, but then they pushed it a week ahead to avoid the Dhurandhar and Avatar 3 wave. Now, Ikkis will be released on January 1, 2026.

