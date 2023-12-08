Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Headlines

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

‘Shame on BJP’: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of vendetta politics for expelling TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha

Misson Start AB: New Shark Tank rival brings Snapdeal's Kunal, Mydala's Anisha, Wow's Manish for 'entrepreneur hunt'

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

AI imagines Taylor Swift as Indian darzi (tailor)

6 foods to avoid eating with curd 

7 reasons social media makes us less social

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet while smoking cigarette in viral deleted scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created a huge buzz among the audience since the day of its release. From its dialogues to its scenes, has made a mark in the hearts of the audience. Recently, a deleted scene from the movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor's Vijay with his gang went viral on social media and now the fans are guessing where that scene has been cut from. 

On Friday, a scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal went viral on social media. However, the scene was deleted from the film. The video shows an injured and drunk Ranbir Kapoor taking charge of flying the private jet which also consists of his gang. The intense video shows Ranbir Kapoor's face covered in bruises and one of his eyes bleeding. 

As soon as the video went viral on social media, a number of users questioned as to why the scene was cut from the film and started guessing from where the scene might have been edited. One of the comments read, "And i waited whole movie for this scene.. maybe that's why the movie had 3 hrs 49mins runtime before cutting it too 3hrs 21 mins runtime." Another wrote, "That's why, the climax wasn't that Satisfying." Another wrote, "We need the full uncut version of the film." Another wrote, "I think this is from next part of #animalpark." Another wrote, "I think this after Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's fight." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna received a thunderous response from the audience. The film has broken several records at the box office and has collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just 1 week. From Alia Bhatt to Allu Arjun, a number of celebrities shared their review of the film and heaped praise on the cast of the film. 

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's role as the mute villain in the film has garnered a lot of praise for the actor. Sunny Deol and Dharmendra also praised the actor for his performance. Other than him, Triptii Dimri's short but impactful role in the film has netizens calling her 'national crush'. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being loved more than that between Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

This actress was once India’s top TV star, took ‘panga’ with a big actress, stopped getting work, quit acting, is now...

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE