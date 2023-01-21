Search icon
WATCH: Disha Patani shows hot dance moves on Oo Antava song in thigh-high slit dress, video goes VIRAL

A video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen burning the stage with her hot dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

File photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her hot figure and the actress maintains a very high level of fitness. Disha Patani is a superb dancer too and she keeps on impressing her fans with hot and sexy dance moves.

Now, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen burning the stage with her hot dance moves. The video is of Disha Patani’s sensual dance performance on Pushpa’s superhit song Oo Antava at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Disha Patani can be seen wearing a black short slit dress while grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's superhit song.

The Hockey World Cup started on January 13 and will be played in Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively from January 13 to 29, 2023.

Besides Disha Patani, some other stars including Ranveer Singh, Pritam, Disha Patani, internationally acclaimed K-Pop band BLACK SWAN also performed at the event,

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ and 'Project K'.

