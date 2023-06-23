Watch: Disha Patani nails flying kick in viral video, netizens say 'Tiger Shroff ne sikhaaya hai'

Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is one of the most fittest actors in the Indian entertainment industry. She keeps motivating her fans and followers by sharing her intense workout and gym videos on her Instagram. On Thursday, June 22, the actress posted another such video in which she was seen performing a flying kick.

However, as soon as the clip went viral, netizens shared hilarious reactions in the comments section related to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. While one of them wrote, "Tiger Shroff ne sikhaaya hai (Tiger Shroff has taught you this)", another called her "Female Tiger Shroff".

As Tiger and Disha never made their relationship official, it was reported in August last year that the two actors have broken up after six years of their alleged relationship. In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed these speculations as he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in the actioner Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. After multiple delays, the Dharma Productions film will finally hit the theatres on October 27 this year. Disha will also be seen in another pan-India film Kanguva opposite Suriya. The period action drama is planned to be released in early 2024 in ten languages.

She is also a part of the much-awaited Nag Ashwin's pan-India film tentatively titled Project K, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, the mega-budget entertainer is slated to hit theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024.



