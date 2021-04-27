WATCH: Disha Patani looks smoking hot, twerks in BTS 'Seeti Maar' video from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

There's no doubt that actress Disha Patani has set fire on screens with her killer moves, dazzling looks and sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan in the recently released song 'Seeti Maar' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

Apart from the phenomenal audience response, 'Seeti Maar' also smashed many records within 24 hours of its release. The song garnered as many as 30 million views across platforms and globally became the most viewed video within 24 hours. In no time of the release, the song was trending at the #1 spot on Twitter and dominated trends for a substantial part of the day.

Now, after the audience have been growing to the dance number, Disha took to social media to share some BTS clip showcasing the different looks she donned for the song and it's hard to take your eyes off her.

In the first look, Disha is seen wearing black cargo style pant with a black bralette. For her second look, she dons is a white sequenced bodysuit with baggy jeans, leaving fans in awe of her. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she captioned it, "#SeetiMaar".

Take a look here:

Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan have voiced the song, and Devi Sri Prasad is the composer. Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master', is the choreographer.

Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.