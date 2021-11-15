Watch: Disha Patani looks insanely hot in pool in red bikini, sister Khushboo grabs eyeballs too

Disha Patani has various monochrome ensembles in her collection, ranging from yellow to greens, blues, and orange. However, it's safe to assume that neutral colours are the star's favourites, with black and white colours topping her list. The ‘Baaghi’ actress, on the other hand, increased the temperature with her daring red bikini look on Sunday, November 14. The actress spent some quality time in the pool to cap off a fantastic weekend.

As per her Instagram stories, the 'Ek Villain 2' actress spent some time with her sister and close pals. Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her stunning skin in a red printed bikini in the video she shared. Disha showed off her amusing impersonation of her sister's favourite dancing routine in addition to being a water baby. Disha, on the other hand, was unable to master the move. She certainly made her Instagram followers laugh.

This occurred on the same day that Disha basked in the sun while savouring the cool coastal wind. As the camera recorded her in a white printed brunch dress, Disha appeared to be perfectly sunkissed. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff, went all hearts for her as soon as the actor shared the photo online.

Take a look at the video here-

Meanwhile, the ‘Malang’’ actress was most recently seen in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai’, opposite Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.