Disha Patani flaunts her sizzling moves on ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, video goes VIRAL

Netflix's latest offering, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,' appears to have fascinated Disha Patani. Disha took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself dancing to the show's theme track.

For the uninitiated, the Netflix series is named after Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' from the film 'Baazigar.'

With her video, Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge. Talking about the same, Disha said, "I`m a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"`

For the unversed, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh star in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.'

