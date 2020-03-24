Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Watch: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff are 'bored in the house', this hilarious video is proof

Disha Patani took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 04:46 PM IST

Watch: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff are 'bored in the house', this hilarious video is proof
krishna shroff, disha patani, Tiger Shroff,

The lockdown has led everyone to show their unique talent on the social media pages. Bollywood celebrities have been indulging in many such tasks namely online antakshari, sketching, dancing and more. It's fun to watch these videos on Instagram as celebs are finding their way to keep fans and themselves entertained to the fullest. Moreover, some celebs have also shared how they have been doing household chores in the absence of their help who also returned to their respective homes in the wake of self-isolation.

A while back Disha Patani took to her Instagram page and shared a video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. They both are thick friends and are spending time with each other during self-quarantine. In the video, Disha and Krishna are seen dancing wearing their PJs with hair tied in high ponytails and teamed up with bindis. They are dancing on the song, 'Bored In the House' by Curtis Roach.

Disha captioned the video stating, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff".

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Meanwhile, on the work front, DIsha has been riding on the success of her latest outing, Malang directed by Mohit Suri. In the thriller film, the actor was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and it also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and the film is directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist and it's likely to release on Eid this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified men open fire outside Hapur court, undertrial killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.