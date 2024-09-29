Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy entertaining his fans with his worldwide Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer who is performing in the UK, introduced his family for the very first time during the Manchester concert. The video from the concert is now going vial.

On Sunday, a video from Diljit Dosanjh’s UK concert went viral on social media wherein he introduced his mother and sister for the first time. In the video, he could be seen walking towards his mother standing in the audience and almost breaking down as he introduced her to the world. The singer then hugged her and planted a kiss on her forehead. He also introduced everyone to his sister who was equally proud at her brother’s achievements and enjoying the concert side by side.

Diljit Dosanjh has never introduced any of his family members before the public. Earlier there were reports of him being already married but Diljit never confirmed or talked about it. In April this year, The Indian Express quoted one of Diljit’s friends as claiming that the singer-actor is married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son. The report mentioned that Diljit's wife and son live in the US.

in an interview with News18 Showsha, Diljit Dosanjh’s fellow mate Ammy Virk said, “If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled”.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform live in India too. The singer-actor’s Dil-luminati India tour will commence this October. He will be performing at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. After the tickets went live for his shows, it got sold in seconds and many of his fans were disappointed, however, he then announced a second show in Delhi and added two more cities in his India tour.

Other than this, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the movie Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

