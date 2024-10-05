Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh calls his ‘Lover’ from Pakistan on stage during London concert, video goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh's video calling his 'Lover' on stage during London concert goes viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 07:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh calls his ‘Lover’ from Pakistan on stage during London concert, video goes viral
Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir
Diljit Dosanjh has established his place as one of the most popular Indian singers and is right now entertaining fans with hai Dil-Luminati Tour. During his London concert, he called a superstar on stage and the video is now going viral. 

On Saturday, Faridoon Shahryar shared a video of Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir enjoying Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London. While she was grooving to his chartbusters in the audience, Diljit spotted her and asked her to join him on stage. The actress refused at first, but then after the audience started cheering and on Diljit’s request, she agreed to join him. 

As she moved her way up to the stage, Diljit Dosanjh was heard saying, “Superstar is here and keeps dancing in the audience. This can’t happen.” He was then seen singing his hit song ‘Lover’ for her. Hania was seen grooving to his beats on the stage. The video is now going viral like a wildfire and fans can’t stop gushing about the moment. Hania Aamir was also heard saying, “Thank you so much for having all of us, entertaining all of us.” 

One of the comments read, “looks like Diljit paaji is having his fan moment.” Another user commented, “Not him singing lover for her.” Another user wrote, “Once a galaxy girl, always a galaxy girl.” Hania Aamir is a superstar in Pakistan who is currently impressing everyone with her performance in the show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum which has also become popular in India. 

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh will soon be kicking off his Dil-Luminati India tour. The sensational singer will be performing in Delhi on October 26. The tour will then traverse the country, visiting Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, and concluding in Guwahati on December 29. The tickets for the India tour got sold out in minutes and thus, looking at the high demand, Diljit Dosanjh decided to add a day 2 in Delhi and a concert in Jaipur, Mumbai.

