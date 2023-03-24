Watch: Did Kareena Kapoor just hint at 3 Idiots sequel? Here’s all you need to know

Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Who doesn’t remember the iconic movie 3 Idiots, Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it was one of the biggest hits in 2009. The trio, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan impressed the fans in the movie and now fans want to see them together again on the big screen and look like Kareena Kapoor just hinted at the same.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram with a photo of the trio Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan from a press conference and wrote, “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? Boman Irani have they kept this a secret from you also?”

In the video, Kareena Kapoor could be seen claiming that the trio has kept a secret from them as she says, “I just got to know that when I was on holiday that these three were up to something. This clip from the press conference that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman’s movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can… without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this.”

The actress ends the video by saying, “Let me call Boman, Yeh chal kya raha hai yaar (What is this going on), this smells like a sequel for sure.”

Fans can’t keep calm after watching Kareena Kapoor’s video and flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One of the comments read, “Crying happy tears.” Another comment read, “Oh my good lord, what a news!” another fan wrote, “A sequel without you is absolutely impossible.”

In February, Sharman Joshi reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star R Madhavan and Aamir Khan to promote his Gujarati movie Congratulations since then fans have been asking for a sequel to the iconic movie and now Kareena Kapoor’s video has just increased the hype.

