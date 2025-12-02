Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony goes viral, superstar refused to let his daughter go, then...

While Dharmendra rarely publicly expressed his love for his daughter, his video of inconsolably crying at Esha Deol's wedding to Bharat Takhtani is proof that he was a devoted father and loved his daughter above all else.

Dharmendra, who died on November 24 after battling age-related ailments, has been centre of attention, especially for the legacy he left behind. There is also a lot of discussion online about the relationship between Dharmendra's two families, one with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and the other with his second wife, Hema Malini. Esha Deol, Dharmendra's eldest daughter from his second marriage, is yet to publicly address her pain of losing her father. Amid the speculation around how their family dynamics worked, an old video from Esha Deol's 2012 wedding is going viral on social media in which Dharmendra could be seen breaking down during his daughter's bidaai.

While Dharmendra rarely publicly expressed his love for his daughter, his video of inconsolably crying at Esha Deol's wedding to Bharat Takhtani is proof that he was a devoted father and loved his daughter above all else. In the video that is going viral, Esha Deol could be seen preparing to leave her parents' home. As she prepares to leave, Dharmendra can be seen breaking down in his daughter's arms, who, in turn, wipes off his tears, holding the superstar close.

The video is a stark reminder of a father's special bond with his daughter.

Watch the viral video here

For the unversed, Dharmendra died at age 89 last month. He is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and children, Sunny Deol, Bobby, Vijeta, Esha, Ahana, and Ajeita. Dharmendra will be next seen in Ikkis, which is also his final film and an ultimate goodbye for his fans.

