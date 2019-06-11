Watch: Dhanush brings the house down in 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir' song Madaari

Headlines

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Watch: Fans used to dry ground during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash; video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Wordle 814 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Watch: Fans used to dry ground during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash; video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

10 best iron-rich foods 

Easy hacks to avoid overeating, weight gain

6 times Jacqueline Fernandez left fans mesmerised with her jaw-dropping looks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

After playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Dhanush brings the house down in 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir' song Madaari

The vocals of Madaari song are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi and it has been composed and produced by Amit Trivedi

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 11:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In his International film ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir’ South star Dhanush has made the leading French actress Berenice Bejo dance to an Indian song titled Madaari. For this song Dhanush  taught Berenice a few typical Bollywood dance steps which one can see in the song video.

The vocals of Madaari song are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi. Composed and produced by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of the high-on-energy number have been penned by Anvita Dutt.

Watch the song right here:

The movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir' is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris, finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film is filled with light-hearted humour.

The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir has been directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal.

The film has been co-produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio, who are also presenting the film. The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia on June 21, 2019.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'People eating meat..': IIT Mandi director's unconventional explanation for landslides sparks debate

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Sadeera shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Naseeruddin Shah says 'it's disturbing' that films like The Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Gadar 2 are so popular

'It's all about priorities': Man brings his PS5 out amid Morocco earthquake, netizens on social media react

Watch: Alia Bhatt shares 'first look test' with Ranbir Kapoor, BTS moments as Brahmastra completes a year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE