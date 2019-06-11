Watch: Dhanush brings the house down in 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir' song Madaari

The vocals of Madaari song are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi and it has been composed and produced by Amit Trivedi

In his International film ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir’ South star Dhanush has made the leading French actress Berenice Bejo dance to an Indian song titled Madaari. For this song Dhanush taught Berenice a few typical Bollywood dance steps which one can see in the song video.

The vocals of Madaari song are by Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi. Composed and produced by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics of the high-on-energy number have been penned by Anvita Dutt.

Watch the song right here:

The movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir' is based on the book by Romain Puértolas and revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris, finding himself in the midst of a crazy adventure he never bargained for. The film deals with the problems of refugees across the world but despite handling a rather sensitive subject, the film is filled with light-hearted humour.

The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir has been directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle and Genevieve Lemal.

The film has been co-produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio, who are also presenting the film. The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir will be releasing in India, USA, Canada, UK, Singapore and Malaysia on June 21, 2019.