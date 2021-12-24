Watch - Karthik Aryan makes hilarious prank call to fan's friend, video goes viral

Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for his upcoming films. From wrapping up schedule of his upcoming comedy 'Shehzada' in Delhi recently, the actor has now moved to Pune and is shooting at the Symbiosis College in the city.

Now, a video has gone viral in which the actor can be seen making a hilarious prank call to a fan's friend . He is seen saying on the phone, "Kartik Aaryan kahaan hai? Yash bol raha hun!". The girl on the other hand seems surprised at first and it seems that she has recognised Kartik's voice. But, Kartik continues the prank and adds, "Kartik Aaryan helipad pe hai (Kartik Aaryan is at the helipad point)". The 'Dhamaka' actor is then seen returning the phone to the fan named Yash as the clip ends. The students from the college gathered around him can be heard laughing continuously in the video.

Earlier, Kartik had shared a clip on his Instagram account on Tuesday in which the actor was seen dressed in cricket jersey. Fans have speculated that after Ranveer Singh's '83' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', Kartik will se seen in a cricket-based film next. All such rumours were put to rest when it turned out that the clip was from an advertisement for a snack brand that the actor had shot for.

Kartik plays a cricketer in the ad and is seen giving his phone number to a girl, played by 'Dil Bechara' fame Sanjana Sanghi. He says, "9712.." before being interrupted by the bowler who makes a snarky remark, "Sirf chatting hi aati hai, ya batting bhi?". Kartik then asks the girl to take the rest of the number from scoreboard as he smashes three sixes and two fours before getting bowled out. And thus completing his number, "9712666440". Kartik's fans loved the amusing advertisement and showered praises on the actor in the comments section.