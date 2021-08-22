Watch: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s sizzling belly dance in sexy yellow bikini goes VIRAL

With her images and films, Devoleena Bhattachargee has often left people speechless. With her belly dance video, she's back to turn heads.

Devoleena posted a video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini, a scarf around her waist, and doing a sexy belly dance.

Devoleena smiled before the camera and showed her sexy moves. Before commencing the dance, she is seen giving fans flying kisses.

She captioned the video as, “Be limitlesssss….And hence I am continuing with the legacy of the trend”.

Take a look at the video here-

Previously, Devoleena Bhattacharjee joined the Instagram trend of Busta Rhymes ‘Touch It’ song. The initial trend saw users flaunting their fashion sense, but the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' star showed off her belly dance talents. She was dressed in a black sports bra and black leggings with a hip scarf tied around her neck. Devoleena even admitted that she is still learning the art, but based on the video, the talented dancer is nailing it.

She captioned the video as, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But I am sure as soon as I finish my course will share it with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this… #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #bellydance #dancereels #passion #blessed #trending."

See the post here-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a qualified Bharatanatyam dancer and an Indian television actor. She is most known for her role as Gopi Ahem Modi / Gopi Jaggi Modi in the Star Plus soap opera ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 13' in 2019. In the second season of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,' she reprised her role as Gopi Modi in 2020.