Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

The videos and photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leaving from the hospital are doing rounds on social media.

On September 15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their first child on September 8, left the hospital with their newborn. The actress was seen smiling while holding her baby in the car, and Ranveer couldn’t stop adoring their baby girl as they headed home.

The videos and photos of them are doing rounds on social media. On Sunday morning, Deepika Padukone changed the bio on her Instagram from 'follow your bliss to' to 'feed. burp. sleep and repeat'.

Viral photos and videos:

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby on September 8. Following their post, many fans and Bollywood celebrities congratulated them. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never failed to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

