New mom Deepika Padukone stole the show at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert on Friday, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The Piku actress who made her first public appearance after pregnancy not only attended the concert but also joined Diljit on stage and gave him a quick Kannada lesson that has taken the internet by storm.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Diljit spotted Deepika in the audience and gave her a warm shoutout before calling her on stage. “We’ve seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She’s made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud,” said Diljit, as the crowd went gaga.

Deepika added more to the excitement as she grooved with Diljit to his hit track Lover. However, the highlight of the evening was when she taught Diljit how to say “Nanu Ninige Preetistini” (I love you) in Kannada, at his request. Several videos of their interaction went viral on the internet.

For the unversed, it was on Diwali that Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name Dua Padukone Singh with a meaningful message. As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Singham Again, where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Diljit will continue his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ in other cities, including Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.

