Watch: Deepika Padukone makes 6 AM Pilates session seem like loads of fun

It was just another morning of workout for Deepika Padukone. She was seen doing Pilates with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and soon after the serious mood, Deepika made the session look like loads of fun, which is just how Sunday should be.

Completely engrossed in her pilates, Deepika went on, till she noticed Yasmin grooving from left to right. Looking at her, Deepika laughed and jumped. In another video, she was then seen dancing while doing the pilates (something never heard of before).

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak', a story based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika also turned producer with the film, but the movie failed at the Box Office.

She would now appear alongside husband Ranveer Singh in his movie '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is also co-produced by Deepika. She plays a cameo appearance in the movie as Ranveer aka reel Kapil Dev's on-screen wife Romi Bhatia.