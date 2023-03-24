Watch: Deepika Padukone ignores Ranveer Singh's romantic gesture, worried fans say 'their body language has changed'

Deepika Padukone-Prakash Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted attending the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai where they accompanied Deepika’s dad and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. However, an incident on the red carpet has left fans of the couple wondering if everything is fine between them.

On Friday, a paparazzo account posted a video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the Indian Sports Honours awards red carpet. In the video, the couple can be seen taking a royal entry as they get clicked by the paparazzi and soon after that as they head towards the venue, Ranveer Singh can be seen extending his hand to Deepika as a romantic gesture, However, actress, seemingly busy in managing her saree misses her husband's gesture. While many dismissed it, others claimed Deepika ignored Ranveer's gesture on purpose.

Many fans of Ranveer claimed it was very 'disrespectful' of Deepika to ignore Ranveer’s gesture. Some even speculated that their marriage might be in trouble. One comment read, “Their body language has changed completely. I feel they had a fight before the event.” Another wrote, “Deepika was so rude to Ranveer.” Another person wrote, “Poor guy, he has been reduced to being just a chaperone.” Another comment read, "vibes have changed."

However, many defended Deepika and the couple too. "People are making a mountain out of a molehill here," read one comment. Another wrote, "She did nothing disrespectful. Y'all are mad. Let them handle their marriage themselves."

Deepika Padukone donned a black saree with golden lace and kept the look classy and simple with a sleek bun hairstyle. Ranveer Singh was also in a black suit. The event was also attended by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Ajay Devgn, Rhea Chakraborty, cricketer Shubhman Gill, and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.