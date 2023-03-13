Watch: Deepika Padukone cries tears of joy as Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone-Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars is indeed an emotional moment for every Indian. The song has won the award in the category of Best Original Song defeating Rihana’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and This is life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. While the RRR Team celebrated the win with joy, Deepika Padukone who was also present at the Oscars as a presenter was overwhelmed when the big announcement was made and was seen in tears.

In a video from the Oscars, Deepika Padukone was overwhelmed listening to the speech of MM Keervani as he accepted the award at the 95th Academy Awards. Deepika was seen sitting in the audience extending her support to the RRR team and listening to the acceptance speech the actress could be seen in tears.

The RRR Team on the other hand was super excited upon the announcement and the actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR hugged each other when Naatu Naatu’s name was announced as the winner in the category of Best Original Song. SS Rajamouli jumped in excitement from his seat upon hearing the big announcement. The award was collected by Naatu Naatu’s composer MM Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose.

The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards that were held at Dolby Theatre and Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and welcomed the singers on the stage. The performance got a standing ovation from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone who was last seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Prabhas in prominent roles.

