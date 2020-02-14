Watch: Deepika Padukone cheers for Ranveer Singh, grooves to 'Apna Time Aayega' at dinner

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been getting nostalgic as they are on a vacation with one another. In a throwback video shared by Ranveer, Deepika is seen cheering for him by grooving to his 'Gully Boy' song 'Apna Time Aayega'.

Deepika was seen dining with Ranveer, probably at a restaurant. She wore a white sweater with pearl beads on them. A bowl full of ice-cream and another of chocolate was placed in front of her. "Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader!," wrote Ranveer while sharing the video.

After keeping a poker face, the 'Padmaavat' actress suddenly danced to the steps of 'Apna Time Aayega' with full zest, while she was still sitting on the chair. Post her performance, Deepika went back to her normal state.

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently on a vacation. Deepika has been sharing mysterious pictures from the same. She began her journey of sharing pictures with passports, then slippers in sand, two umbrellas and two bicycles. The couple will next be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83', based on the 1983 World Cup win. While Ranveer plays the lead role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will appear in a cameo as his on-screen wife Romi Dev.