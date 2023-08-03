Headlines

Watch: Chrisann Pereira returns to India after two months in UAE jail in drugs case, breaks down in brother's arms

Chrisann Pereira (27), who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was released by Sharjah authorities after being implicated in a drugs case, has returned to Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.
She will meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officials later in the day, he said.

The actress' brother shared the video of her arrival at Mumbai airport in which she can be seen breaking down. Sharing the clip, her brother wrote, "Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back." 

Pereira (27), who acted in Mahesh Bhatt-directed Bollywood movie Sadak 2, was apprehended at the Sharjah airport on April 1 after drugs were found inside a memento which some persons had asked her to hand over to someone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She spent nearly a month in a prison in Sharjah. During the probe into the case, it came to light she was framed by some persons, later arrested by the Mumbai crime branch, the official said.

The authorities in Sharjah had released her after the probe into the case, but she could not return here immediately due to some legal formalities. After completion of the legal formalities, authorities in the UAE allowed the actor to leave for India.

Accordingly, the actor has returned to Mumbai, the official said. After Pereira's arrest in the UAE, two of the accused, Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh alias Ravi Bobhate, allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange for her release.

The actor was released after the Mumbai Police sent case-related documents to authorities in the UAE. The Mumbai Police in June filed a chargesheet against Paul, Bobhate and another person for allegedly framing Pereira in the drugs case. (With inputs from PTI)

