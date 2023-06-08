Watch: Childhood video of Nysa Devgan with Kajol goes viral, netizens say 'searching for Orry'

Photo credit: FilmyCook/instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan often makes headlines because of her style statement, she is one of the most popular star kids. Her photos and videos often go viral on social media, she never fails to impress us with her fashion sense.

Now, an old video of Nysa is going viral on social media in which she can be seen attending an event with her mom Kajol. In the clip, she looks so adorable. The video has been shared by FilmyCook on Instagram with the caption, “How Cute @kajol With Her childrens, Nysa Devgn Looking So Cute.”

Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Nysa searching for orry.” The second one said, “Bade stars ke bachhe cute hi lagte hain...varna agar hamare mese koi vaha hota to koi cute nhi bolta (Children of big stars look cute... Otherwise, if there was someone among us, no one would call us cute).” The third one said, “Star kid h to cute ho gya normal kid hota to kehte ye kallu kiska kho gya” (she was a star kid hence she became cute. If she was a normal kid she would have said whose Kallu has lost).

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol and Ajay, who tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, have maintained that Nysa does not plan to enter the film industry, but have also added that it is up to her whatever she wishes to do in her career. The couple also has a son named Yug Devgan, who was born on September 13, 2010.



