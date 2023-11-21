Headlines

Badminton star Saina Nehwal buys luxurious Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore, watch video

Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, 5'7", 80 kg model, first plus size Miss Universe contestant, battled body-shaming, bullying

Watch: BTS ARMY sings for Jungkook at Golden Live Concert, K-pop singer's reaction breaks the internet

Explained: What is endoscopic camera that captured visuals of trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel?

OnePlus AI Music Studio unveiled, platform allows users to create new music easily using AI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Badminton star Saina Nehwal buys luxurious Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore, watch video

Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, 5'7", 80 kg model, first plus size Miss Universe contestant, battled body-shaming, bullying

Watch: BTS ARMY sings for Jungkook at Golden Live Concert, K-pop singer's reaction breaks the internet

7 benefits of waking up early in the morning

5 dishes that taste better when served cold

7 health benefits of black sesame seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kartik Aaryan reacts to his relationships being discussed on KWK 8, netizens take digs at Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar

Vir Das shares his excitement on winning International Emmy for Best Comedy Series: 'This moment is truly surreal'

Where and when you can watch Vir Das Landing, comedian Vir Das' International Emmy Award-winning comedy series

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: BTS ARMY sings for Jungkook at Golden Live Concert, K-pop singer's reaction breaks the internet

BTS ARMY started singing for Jungkook during his live concert, the video is going viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, in Seoul, BTS's youngest member Jungkook dazzled fans with his Golden live on-stage concert. Performing tracks from his latest album Golden, he engaged the audience with his music and lively interactions, sparking cheers and laughter throughout the event.

Videos from his concert are going viral on social media and in one of the clips, BTS ARMY can be seen singing for the K-pop singer. Jungkook’s reaction will definitely make you go aww as he cannot stop smiling. Sharing the video, one of his fans wrote, “This was such an unexpected thing when Jungkook was just casually doing 'dardarumdara' after the song had ended... Armys started singing back to him, and the way his smile grew so big.”

Watch:

Seeing his reaction, one of the BTS fans tweeted, “you can tell he wasn't able to control his happiness I'm crying.” The second one said, “thats why im too sad to dance” The third person commented, “he's so precious.” The fourth person wrote, “Amazing how it wasn't on the script. Like ARMY just naturally responded. No que cards..Ilike we just know what to do and he knows that we'd do it like that...”

The fifth person tweeted, “The way army singing s also beautiful. They did so well.” The sixth one said, “Harmonizing to ARMY.... this was soooo precious.” The seventh one said, “My favourite song of the album. I’ve been waiting for that performance and I’m so happy!!” The eight person commented, “Jungkook is such lovable and sweet person easy to love but i dont know some people hate him for what?” The ninth person tweeted, “You can see how connected he is with his fans , just spontaneously singing together.”

Jungkook, renowned as 'the golden maknae,' recently dropped his inaugural solo album titled Golden, a nod to his affectionate nickname. The album features notable collaborations: Ed Sheeran contributes guitar to "Yes or No," while Shawn Mendes co-wrote the poignant piano ballad "Hate You."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli gave his most valuable possession to Sachin Tendulkar, India legend returned it because…

Explainer: How 5 agencies are working to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

Bigg Boss 17: Navid Sole calls Arun Mahashetty, Tehelka Bhai backstabbers, discusses Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy

Google unveils striking parallels: World Cup final 2003 vs 2023 - Tendulkar and Kohli at helm

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE