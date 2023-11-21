Watch: BTS ARMY sings for Jungkook at Golden Live Concert, K-pop singer's reaction breaks the internet

BTS ARMY started singing for Jungkook during his live concert, the video is going viral on social media.

On Monday, in Seoul, BTS's youngest member Jungkook dazzled fans with his Golden live on-stage concert. Performing tracks from his latest album Golden, he engaged the audience with his music and lively interactions, sparking cheers and laughter throughout the event.

Videos from his concert are going viral on social media and in one of the clips, BTS ARMY can be seen singing for the K-pop singer. Jungkook’s reaction will definitely make you go aww as he cannot stop smiling. Sharing the video, one of his fans wrote, “This was such an unexpected thing when Jungkook was just casually doing 'dardarumdara' after the song had ended... Armys started singing back to him, and the way his smile grew so big.”

Watch:

This was such an unexpected thing when jungkook was just casually doing 'dardarumdara' after the song had ended.. armys started singing back to him, and the way his smile grew so big ic.twitter.com/o34AX4i39j — VinterBealike_v) November 20, 2023

Seeing his reaction, one of the BTS fans tweeted, “you can tell he wasn't able to control his happiness I'm crying.” The second one said, “thats why im too sad to dance” The third person commented, “he's so precious.” The fourth person wrote, “Amazing how it wasn't on the script. Like ARMY just naturally responded. No que cards..Ilike we just know what to do and he knows that we'd do it like that...”

The fifth person tweeted, “The way army singing s also beautiful. They did so well.” The sixth one said, “Harmonizing to ARMY.... this was soooo precious.” The seventh one said, “My favourite song of the album. I’ve been waiting for that performance and I’m so happy!!” The eight person commented, “Jungkook is such lovable and sweet person easy to love but i dont know some people hate him for what?” The ninth person tweeted, “You can see how connected he is with his fans , just spontaneously singing together.”

Jungkook, renowned as 'the golden maknae,' recently dropped his inaugural solo album titled Golden, a nod to his affectionate nickname. The album features notable collaborations: Ed Sheeran contributes guitar to "Yes or No," while Shawn Mendes co-wrote the poignant piano ballad "Hate You."