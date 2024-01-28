Twitter
Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Watch: Boman Irani shares glimpse of his Republic Day celebration at Indian High Commission in London

Boman Irani celebrated Republic Day in a special way in London.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Boman Irani, who was currently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's hit Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his Republic Day in a 
special way in London. He shared a glimpse of his celebration with fans on Instagram wherein he could be seen giving a speech and praising the girls who sang at the event. 

Boman Irani celebrated Republic Day in a special way this year. The actor delivered noteworthy speeches at the British Parliament and the Indian High Commission UK. Irani presented the speeches as part of I.I.M.U.N’s Indo-UK Summit. The summit also brought together 110 school students from 30 different cities across India, belonging to diverse backgrounds, to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Republic. Dressed like a proud Indian, Irani arrived at the IHC for the flag-hoisting in a multicolored Bandgala. The actor also addressed the students at the British Parliament and was felicitated by Lord Jitesh Gadia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Thrilled with joy, Irani shared the pictures from the function on Instagram. The actor said, “These two young girls sang for us this old Alfred Rose song, inspiring us to bring out a lovely unifying feeling on Republic Day here in London at the Indian High commision. Thank you once again @iimunofficial for inviting me. Thank you Mr. Doraiswamy ( The High Commissioner) for the wonderful event.” 

Netizens shared their views on the video. One of the fans wrote, "So beautiful sir." Another wrote, "How lovely." Another user commented, "this is so great Boman sir." Another wrote, "It was so much pleasure to meet you yesterday morning at the High Commission and in the evening at the reception. We were amazed at your patience as we all wanted a photograph with you. Looking forward to seeing more of you onscreen and offscreen."

Meanwhile, Boman Irani was last seen in Dunki which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover along with others in key roles. The film was a critical and commercial success and collected Rs  446.75 crore worldwide at the box office despite clash with Prabhas' Salaar. Boman Irani is now all set to make his directorial debut with a project that he has written and will star in. 

