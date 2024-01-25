Watch: Boman Irani pranks with paps in hilarious viral video, netizens say 'itni acting free mein'

Boman Irani was seen having some fun with the photographers, the video is going viral on social media.

Bollywood actor Boman Irani was captured at the airport on Tuesday along with his family, and the video is gaining attention on social media. In the clip, he jokingly mentions that he forgot his passport, surprising everyone around.

However, it turns out to be a prank as he is later seen laughing, revealing that he was just having some fun with the photographers. The video has been doing rounds on internet, one of the social media users wrote, "itni Acting free m." The second one said, "Nice acting sir 50 rupay kat over acting ka." The thid one said, "I forgot.... O i found.... He he... Mazak tha... Hehe...... Hehe...." The third one said, "He is trying to trend accordingly how other celebrities do."

Watch clip:

Earlier, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film 3 Idiots.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur in Africa.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani 3 Idiots was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. Soon after the actors dropped their videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and shared their excitement."All is well," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Best news ever if this is true.""SCREAMINGGGGH," a user wrote. An official confirmation about the sequel of the film is still awaited. (With inputs from ANI)