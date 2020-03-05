Watch: Bollywood's 'God of dance' Hrithik Roshan asks secret behind Allu Arjun, Vijay's dancing energy

Hrithik Roshan was recently in Chennai for the launch of a watch brand Rado. At the event, the actor went on to talk about Allu Arjun and Thalapathy Vijay. Touted to be the god of dance in Bollywood himself, Hrithik is amazed by their dancing energy.

While fanboying over Allu Arjun, Hrithik said, "Oh my god, he is so energetic, strong and inspiring." He further questioned his secret diet, praising Allu as well as Vijay's energy while dancing. "I think they have some secret diet or something over here because everybody's energy level is so amazing. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance," said Hrithik.

Watch the video here:

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'WAR' opposite Tiger Shroff. The two actors even had a dance face-off in the song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'. Hrithik and Vaani's song 'Ghungroo' however gained much more attention in the film, and Hrithik's dance steps from the song were also copied quite often.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' song 'Kutti Story' was unveiled. In the song, Vijay's animated character stole the show. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' song 'Botta Bomma' gained a lot of attention on TikTok.

In another news, the actor's daughter Arha has been making waves on the internet for a cute video. She was the chief guest on actor Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film 18 Pages' announcement. The movie is presented by her grandfather and Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind.

'Master' also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist of the film. Thalapathy Vijay plays the professor in the movie. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo', on the other hand, is now available for online streaming.