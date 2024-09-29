Watch: Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed, kisses wife Tanya after winning Best Villain award at IIFA 2024

Bobby Deol got emotional after winning the Best Villain Award at IIFA 2024 for his role in Animal. In a viral video from the event, he was seen tearing up when his name was announced.

Sitting next to his wife Tanya, he hugged and kissed her before going up on stage to accept the award. The actor accepted the award to loud cheers from the fans in the room. Bobby fought back tears as they chanted his name and cheered him on.

After accepting the award, he said, "Thank you, thank you so much. I can hear it in your voices, how much you feel that I won this award. It makes a difference when I hear it in your voices that I should win this award. thank you so much."

He further added, "“I am not good at saying things but…” Bobby expressed his emotions as the crowd erupted in cheers again. He tried to quiet them by recreating his iconic finger-on-the-lip pose from Animal. Vicky then asked him to dance to "Jamal Kudu," and Bobby not only obliged but also invited director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on stage. Watch the video below!

Animal was especially significant for Bobby as it marked his big comeback. Although his role was limited and silent, his presence made a huge impact on the audience. In fact, fans started calling him "Lord Bobby."

Meanwhile, Animal also won three more major awards: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Anil Kapoor, and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Bhupendra Babbal.

