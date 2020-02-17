Watch 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' host Arjun Kapoor's showdown

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla was most known for his aggression and anger inside the house. Did you know that there was a spectacle of the same even in a previous show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'? During that time, there was a showdown between Sidharth and the host of the show, Arjun Kapoor.

A video from the same has been going viral over the internet since a few days. In the video, as Sidharth Shukla sits during a task on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Arjun Kapoor fumes and tells Sidharth that there is a format of a show for a reason. Sidharth argued that he sat down only because he was in pain and thus, Arjun doesn't need to talk that way for such a reason.

Angered, Arjun threatens makers that it would be either him or Sidharth. On that too, Sidharth reacted saying 'Unnecessary kuch bhi', which irked Arjun even more. Arjun asked that he has been standing in the sun whole day, so doesn't he have pain in the legs, to which Sidharth prompted that every contestant did the same.

Raghav Juyal, who was also a contestant on the show, assured Arjun that he would calm down Sidharth. The video floating around the internet cuts there, but in reality, soon after, Arjun Kapoor broke into laughter and mocked Raghav Juyal for trying to calm him and Sidharth, stating he and Sidharth played a prank on other contestants.

Raghav even visited the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13' for 'Street Dancer 3D', and upon seeing Sidharth on the Television screen, he ran and gave him a hug through the screen, making Sidharth blush. Not just Raghav, when Sidharth entered 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', Arjun also couldn't stop praising him. He went on to the extent of saying that he would play the heroine in 'Tevar' if Sidharth Shukla was the lead hero. Sidharth ended up being the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' too.

Sidharth does not only have memories with Arjun Kapoor but also his alleged girlfriend Malaika Arora. Another video shows Sidharth Shukla come in the middle of Malaika Arora's photo-op session. She was seen playfully pushing him away, asking him to come back later. The two had attended Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash.

Sidharth Shukla was competing with Asim Riaz in 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale. Shehnaz Gill was the second runner-up, followed by Rashami Desai. Arti Singh was the first to get evicted, while Paras Chhabra chose to come out of the house with a bag which promised Rs. 10 lakhs but was empty.