Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding

Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol can be seen dancing in the viral videos from Karan Deol's wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Watch: Baraatis Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol dance at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18. The baraatis have already arrived.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol can be seen dancing in the viral videos.

 

