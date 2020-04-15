Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana plays 'Money Heist' song 'Bella Ciao' on piano reminding us of 'Andhadhun'

Money Heist latest season has made fans go berserk. It was a treat for them as it streamed on Netflix during the coronavirus lockdown. Fans binge-watched the show and can't stop talking about it on social media pages. Amid that, the popular song from the show 'Bella Ciao' has also been trending from the past few weeks. Many people created a cover version of the track and amongst them is Ayushmann Khurrana.

The multitalented actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is playing the song on his piano. Moreover, Ayushmann went shirtless and also donned Money Heist character Professor style spectacles. The Bala actor played the piano beautifully and it's music to one's ears.

Ayushmann captioned the video stating, "I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the video also reminded us of Ayushmann's stint as the blind piano player in his 2018 blockbuster film Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan. For the film, the actor also won Best Actor at the National Film Awards.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulaabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.