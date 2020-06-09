Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana nails Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo virtually. The actors have teamed up for the first time and reunited with Shoojit Sircar after Piku and Vicky Donor respectively. They have been releasing songs and also BTS videos ahead of the release and is set to be the first major Bollywood film to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video directly without a theatrical release.

A while back, Big B as a part of promotions, took to his Instagram page and shared a video. In it, the legendary actor is seen trying his hand at a 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister and unable to do so. He then asks people to try saying it five times. Bachchan captioned the video stating, "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister... Koshish karenge aap log... Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi... Sivaye ek me ! @ayushmannk @deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @virat.kohli @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar “गुलाबो की खटर-पटर से तितर-बितर सिताबो सिताबो के अगर-मगर से उथल-पुथल गुलाबो”. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime @primevideoin @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp".

Big B nominated his co-star Ayushmann along with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Soon after that, Ayushmann took to his Instagram page and shared the video nailing the tongue twister challenge. He wrote, "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. I nominate @karanjohar @varundvn @badboyshah @arjunkapoor @taapsee to do this challenge. “Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo”. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp #VijayRaaz @srishti.shrivastava21 #BijendraKala".

Check it out below:

Gulabo Sitabo will be streamed on June 12, 2020.