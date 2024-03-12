Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes swipe at AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi, says 'zero plus..'

Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Mughal king who died a painful death, wife built tomb in his memory

List of Happiest countries in world in 2024, India is at...

9 times Cillian Murphy gave us inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

After Atlee won the Best Director award for Jawan, he touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee recently appeared together at Zee Cine Awards. Several videos and photos from the award function are going viral on social media. In one of the clips, Atlee can be seen touching SRK’s feet.

After Atlee won the Best Director award for Jawan, he touched SRK’s feet. Fans are excited about the victory, and a special moment from the event is making waves on social media.

Atlee touching SRK's feet before receiving the award
byu/KramerDwight inBollyBlindsNGossip

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. During the award show, a viral moment occurred when Rani Mukerji announced Atlee's name for the Best Actor award. Before heading to the stage to accept the prestigious award, Atlee respectfully touched SRK's feet.

Many fans were impressed by the beautiful gesture. Some described it as 'humble', and others praised the director for his well-deserved win.

The 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced at a gala event in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the popular categories, while Sunny Deol and Kiara Advani bagged the viewer's choice Best Actor and Best Actress trophies.

Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan swept the awards winning in ten categories including Best Film. Atlee won Best Director and Best Story for his vigilante masala actioner, while Anirudh Ravichander bagged the Best Music and Best Background Score for the film.

Here is the entire list of winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 

Best Film - Jawan

Best Director - Atlee, Jawan

Best Actor (Popular) - Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan and Pathaan

Best Actor (Viewer's Choice) - Sunny Deol, Gadar 2

Best Actress (Popular) - Rani Mukerji, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice) -  Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Male) - Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Female) - Ananya Panday, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Music - Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Lyrics - Kumaar, Chaleya - Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang - Pathaan

Best Story - Atlee, Jawan

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Jawan

Best Background Score - Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Costume Design - Manish Malhotra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues - Jawan

Best VFX - Red Chillies VFX, Jawan

Best Choreography - Bosco-Martis, Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan

The star-studded night saw performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt. Zee Cine Awards 2024 will be telecast this Saturday, March 16 at 7 pm on Zee TV and Zee Cinema.


Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film sees major drop on Monday, collects Rs 7 crore

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement